CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

31. Alabama

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
Getty Images

Alabama Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2322222B
Infrastructure1803210C
Life, Health & Inclusion12344F
Workforce1553535D+
Economy1362927C+
Business Friendliness1231937B-
Access to Capital922530C
Technology & Innovation813334C-
Education703437C-
Cost of Living6868A
Overall12603137

Economic Profile

Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

Population: 4,921,532

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 29.21 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021