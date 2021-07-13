33. California

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
California

California Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business904750F
Infrastructure1842733C
Life, Health & Inclusion19326--C
Workforce243410A
Economy1392719B-
Business Friendliness115050F
Access to Capital17511A+
Technology & Innovation14311A+
Education693630D+
Cost of Living54849F
Overall12523332--

Economic Profile

Governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat

Population: 39,368,078

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.84%

Top individual income tax rate: 12.3%

Gasoline tax: 63.05 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence