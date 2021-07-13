CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

8. Colorado

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Colorado Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1543837D+
Infrastructure1982235C+
Life, Health & Inclusion23214--B-
Workforce24528A
Economy164921B+
Business Friendliness962911C
Access to Capital1221611B
Technology & Innovation12767A-
Education763017C+
Cost of Living263434D+
Overall144089--

Economic Profile

Governor: Jared Polis, Democrat

Population: 5,807,719

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.55%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.55%

Gasoline tax: 22 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Centura Health, Dish Network Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence