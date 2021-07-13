CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

16. Idaho

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Idaho Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2441312B+
Infrastructure1693728C-
Life, Health & Inclusion20621--C
Workforce1593042D+
Economy19712A+
Business Friendliness17726A+
Access to Capital354538F
Technology & Innovation833137C-
Education544647D-
Cost of Living481920B-
Overall13721618

Economic Profile

Governor: Brad Little, Republican

Population: 1,826,913

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.93%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.93%

Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021