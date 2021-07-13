CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Idaho Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|244
|13
|12
|B+
|Infrastructure
|169
|37
|28
|C-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|206
|21
|--
|C
|Workforce
|159
|30
|42
|D+
|Economy
|197
|1
|2
|A+
|Business Friendliness
|177
|2
|6
|A+
|Access to Capital
|35
|45
|38
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|83
|31
|37
|C-
|Education
|54
|46
|47
|D-
|Cost of Living
|48
|19
|20
|B-
|Overall
|1372
|16
|18
Economic Profile
Governor: Brad Little, Republican
Population: 1,826,913
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.93%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.93%
Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.
