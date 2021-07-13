CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

12. Maryland

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
Getty Images

Maryland Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1374346D
Infrastructure227841B+
Life, Health & Inclusion20720--C+
Workforce215106B
Economy1462035B
Business Friendliness1042631C+
Access to Capital1151814B-
Technology & Innovation14025A+
Education891823B-
Cost of Living114446F
Overall13911231

Economic Profile

Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican

Population: 6,055,802

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 36.30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021
Heavy outgoing traffic moves toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on the eve of Memorial Day long weekend May 28, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland.
2021's Most-improved state for business is Maryland. New infrastructure thinking is the reason