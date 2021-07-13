CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
25. Missouri

Missouri Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business28458A-
Infrastructure189257D+
Life, Health & Inclusion11247--D-
Workforce1194538D-
Economy1631024D+
Business Friendliness1092327D-
Access to Capital1122222D+
Technology & Innovation922422F
Education862214D
Cost of Living6954A+
Overall13352523

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

Population: 6,151,548

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 4%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%

Gasoline tax: 17.42 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

