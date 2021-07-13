CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
37. New Hampshire

New Hampshire Score and Ranking

Category2021 Score2021 Rank2019 Rank2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1733540C-
Infrastructure1484545D
Life, Health & Inclusion24511--B
Workforce159308D+
Economy1033734D+
Business Friendliness133131B+
Access to Capital474035F
Technology & Innovation1011829B-
Education108413A-
Cost of Living233637D
Overall12403725

Economic Profile

Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

Population: 1,366,275

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 8.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 5% (on dividend income and interest)

Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

