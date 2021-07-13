CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
26. New Jersey

New Jersey Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1284445D
Infrastructure2151639B
Life, Health & Inclusion24910--B
Workforce2091114B
Economy1013940D+
Business Friendliness644245D
Access to Capital1331212B+
Technology & Innovation992015B-
Education11834A+
Cost of Living154141F
Overall13312636

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat

Population: 8,882,371

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 9%

Top individual income tax rate: 10.75%

Gasoline tax: 50.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/BBB+, stable

Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

