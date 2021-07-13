CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

18. North Dakota

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

North Dakota Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2391825B+
Workforce2081724B-
Life, Health & Inclusion2803--A-
Infrastructure1403821D-
Business Friendliness111345C-
Access to Capital175347A+
Economy284731F
Technology & Innovation534242F
Education94139B
Cost of Living392529C+
Overall13671817--

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican

Population: 765,309

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.0%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%

Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Sanford-Health, MDU Resources Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021