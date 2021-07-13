18. North Dakota

CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
North Dakota Score and Ranking
|Category
|2021 Score
|2021 Rank
|2019 Rank
|2021 Grade
|Cost of Doing Business
|239
|18
|25
|B+
|Workforce
|208
|17
|24
|B-
|Life, Health & Inclusion
|280
|3
|--
|A-
|Infrastructure
|140
|38
|21
|D-
|Business Friendliness
|111
|34
|5
|C-
|Access to Capital
|175
|3
|47
|A+
|Economy
|28
|47
|31
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|53
|42
|42
|F
|Education
|94
|13
|9
|B
|Cost of Living
|39
|25
|29
|C+
|Overall
|1367
|18
|17
|--
Economic Profile
Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican
Population: 765,309
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.0%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%
Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Sanford-Health, MDU Resources Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence