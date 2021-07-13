CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
10. Ohio

Ohio State and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business30028A+
Infrastructure224114B+
Life, Health & Inclusion17034--D+
Workforce1403817D-
Economy1511530B
Business Friendliness474732F
Access to Capital142713B+
Technology & Innovation1061513B
Education872111B-
Cost of Living561415B+
Overall14231010--

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican

Population: 11,693,217

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: 4.8%

Gasoline tax: 38.51 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

America's Top States for Business 2021