35. Oregon

Oregon Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1783331C
Infrastructure1872622C
Life, Health & Inclusion22516--B-
Workforce1911919C+
Economy136297C+
Business Friendliness524443D-
Access to Capital762823D+
Technology & Innovation1191012B+
Education743136C-
Cost of Living64745F
Overall12443522--

Economic Profile

Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

Population: 4,241,507

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%

Gasoline tax: 38.83 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

