23. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2162830B-
Infrastructure2171324B
Life, Health & Inclusion17533--D+
Workforce1892231C+
Economy984139D+
Business Friendliness673929D+
Access to Capital133126B+
Technology & Innovation1131413B+
Education10759A-
Cost of Living273328D+
Overall13422328--

Economic Profile

Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

Population: 12,783,254

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%

Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/A+, negative

Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

