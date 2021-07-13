CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
4. Texas

Texas Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2571019A-
Infrastructure217138B
Life, Health & Inclusion10449--F
Workforce26314A+
Economy17254A-
Business Friendliness873217C-
Access to Capital16033A
Technology & Innovation1151210B+
Education713339C-
Cost of Living571312B+
Overall150342

Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

Population: 29,360,759

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.5%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil

