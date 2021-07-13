CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

42. Vermont

Vermont Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1543836D+
Workforce1474650D
Life, Health & Inclusion3171--A+
Infrastructure1015024F
Business Friendliness1213334C
Access to Capital883145C-
Economy224944F
Technology & Innovation892627C
Education107515A-
Cost of Living174040D-
Overall11634240--

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Scott, Republican

Population: 623,347

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.75%

Gasoline tax: 30.46 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, negative

Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence