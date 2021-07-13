CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
1. Virginia

Virginia Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business2202635B-
Infrastructure1912413C+
Life, Health & Inclusion24511--B
Workforce24431A
Economy1581316B+
Business Friendliness137113B+
Access to Capital140915B+
Technology & Innovation1041617B-
Education11921A+
Cost of Living293232D+
Total158711--

Economic Profile

Governor: Ralph Northam, Democrat

Population: 8,590,563

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 29.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Altria Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

