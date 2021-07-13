CNBC's annual study once again puts all 50 states to the test, measuring them on more than 85 different metrics in 10 key categories of competitiveness.
Top States for Business

9. Washington

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share
Getty Images

Washington Score and Ranking

Category 2021 Score 2021 Rank 2019 Rank 2021 Grade
Cost of Doing Business1683632C-
Workforce183293C
Life, Health & Inclusion2607--B+
Infrastructure231739A-
Business Friendliness1501635B
Access to Capital67399D+
Economy135115B+
Technology & Innovation13242A
Education931411B
Cost of Living203838D-
Overall143995--

Economic Profile

Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

Population: 7,693,612

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5.3%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (S&P): AA+, stable

Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

America's Top States for Business 2021