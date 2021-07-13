UK police seize record haul of cryptocurrency in London

British detectives have seized a record-breaking haul of cryptocurrency worth almost £180 million ($249 million) in London.

The Metropolitan Police — the force that oversees the Greater London region — said Tuesday it was the largest amount of cryptocurrency ever seized by police in the U.K., adding it was also believed to be one of the largest ever seizures of cryptocurrency globally.

The cryptocurrency was discovered on Saturday after the Met's Economic Crime Command received intelligence relating to the transfer of criminal assets.

In late June, the Met confiscated £114 million worth of cryptocurrency, which at the time set a new record for cryptocurrency seizure in Britain.