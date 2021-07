Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that rising inflation should not be seen as a reason to sell stocks.

"Stocks are long-term excellent hedges against inflation," Siegel said in an interview on "Halftime Report," contrary to much of the conventional wisdom on Wall street.

"I think there's going to be a lot more inflation," added Siegel, a longtime market bull. But he added, "I'm not selling my stocks."