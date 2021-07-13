What we know about how Covid-19 affected older workers and employment

The Covid-19 pandemic has not been the job crisis the Great Recession was for older workers. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's easier for people in that age cohort to find new work.

In fact, April 2020 saw the biggest gap ever in the unemployment rate between workers 65 and up and those ages 25 to 54.

Today, the numbers for older workers do not look as dire.

The labor force participation rate for workers 55 and over has held steady in recent months, according to the most recent jobs report.

However, workers in that age cohort are increasingly falling into the category of long-term unemployed, which means they have been seeking work for 27 weeks or longer.

Since March, more than half of job seekers ages 55 and up fit that classification, according to Jennifer Schramm, senior strategic policy advisor at AARP.

"It's still pretty hard for older job seekers, and many of them have been out there looking for quite a while now," Schramm said.

"The longer someone is out of work, the more likely they are to potentially give up and just leave the labor force entirely," she added.