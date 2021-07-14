5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Futures steady after more hot inflation, ahead of Powell testimony

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Dec. 2, 2020 in Washington. Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

2. More financial firms report earnings

A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Bank of America shares dropped less than 2% in the premarket after the company on Wednesday morning posted second-quarter revenue below expectations. Excluding a one-time $2 billion tax gain, adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share edged out estimates.

Bloomberg

Citigroup posted second-quarter earnings of $2.85 per share. Revenue was $17.47 billion. Both measures beat estimates. Shares gained 1.5% in the premarket. Quarterly results benefited from a $1.1 billion boost from releasing reserves the bank had previously set aside for loan losses.

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 28% jump in second-quarter earnings that handily beat estimates. Investors poured more money into the company's funds, boosting its assets under management 30% year over year to nearly $9.5 trillion. Shares fell around 2% in the premarket.

3. Airline stocks rise on promising quarterly results

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft with neo engine option of the European plane manufacturer, as seen on final approach for landing at Amsterdam Schiphol AMS EHAM International airport after a transatlantic long haul flight. Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines reported second-quarter revenue that topped estimates, saying leisure and business travel bookings rose sharply. The Atlanta-based airline posted a profit of $652 million, snapping a five-quarter streak of losses, thanks to federal coronavirus aid that offset some of its costs. Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading.

American Airlines planes at LaGuardia Airport Leslie Josephs | CNBC

American Airlines shares rose more than 3% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the carrier forecast better revenue and reported a narrower loss than previously estimated for the second quarter.

4. Hospitalizations rising again as delta variant spreads

A critical care respiratory therapist works with a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, February 11, 2021. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

The spread of the Covid delta variant across unvaccinated pockets of the U.S. is causing flare-ups in cases and leading to increases in hospitalizations, according to infectious disease specialists. New daily Covid infections are once again on the rise as the highly transmissible delta variant, first detected in India, takes hold as the dominant strain in the U.S. Cases are rising in Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah and Florida at higher rates than in other states over the past couple of weeks.

5. Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget deal

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images