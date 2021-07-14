BlackRock's CEO is concerned about inflation. But here's why he still sees stocks going higher

BlackRock co-founder and CEO Larry Fink believes the long-term trend for the U.S. stock market remains strong, even after a robust rally over the past year since the coronavirus-driven plunge.

"I'm not trying to suggest that it's going to be a straight-line upward and there could be disappointments going forward. But overall, with the amount of fiscal stimulus and monetary stimulus, and more importantly with the amount of cash that is looking to be put to work, I believe the trend line is still going to be upward," Fink said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.