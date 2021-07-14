CNBC Pro

BlackRock's CEO is concerned about inflation. But here's why he still sees stocks going higher

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Laurence "Larry" Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock.
Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BlackRock co-founder and CEO Larry Fink believes the long-term trend for the U.S. stock market remains strong, even after a robust rally over the past year since the coronavirus-driven plunge.

"I'm not trying to suggest that it's going to be a straight-line upward and there could be disappointments going forward. But overall, with the amount of fiscal stimulus and monetary stimulus, and more importantly with the amount of cash that is looking to be put to work, I believe the trend line is still going to be upward," Fink said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProWharton's Jeremy Siegel says hot inflation is not the enemy of stocks. Here's why
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProCramer says he's 'sick about what's happening' at Boeing, but he stands by the stock
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProValue investor Bill Nygren likes these two energy stocks as a bet on higher oil prices
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More