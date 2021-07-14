CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Mary Nicola shares her investment strategy in Asia-Pacific

Portfolio manager Mary Nicola of PineBridge Investments on Wednesday joins Tanvir Gill on CNBC Pro to talk about her investing strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nicola is part of the team that manages both the PineBridge Asia and the Global Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. As of July 1, the PineBridge Asia Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund had a 3-year annualized return of 11.88%, and its Global Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund had a 5-year annualized return of around 5.92%.

A stream of the conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers at 2:30 p.m. SIN/HK or 7:30 a.m. BST on Wednesday, July 14. Please refresh this page if you do not see a player below at that time.

