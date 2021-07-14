Cybereason says it accepts 2020 election results after investor Mnuchin refuses to reject Trump vote lie

The CEO of Cybereason said he and his company accept the results of the 2020 presidential election after one of their investors, Steven Mnuchin, declined to acknowledge that ex-President Donald Trump was spreading a lie about the contest being rigged.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning, Mnuchin was asked several times to acknowledge that Trump was lying about the 2020 election. Each time, he dodged the question, attempting to change the subject to his firm's investment in the Israeli cybersecurity company.

"I'm focused on our investments, our business going forward," Mnuchin said. He said he stayed out of the 2020 campaign and its aftermath.

After he was asked about Trump's election lie a final time, he said he believed American democracy is working – and that he hopes Trump will think about running again.

"We have a great democracy. It's working. It worked. I hope the president [Trump] considers running again down the road," said Mnuchin, a wealthy businessman, investor and film financier.

Trump has continued to push what has become known as "the Big Lie" in statements to the media and in interviews with sympathetic television hosts, such as Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo.

The House of Representatives, including several Republican congress members, voted to impeach Trump for stoking the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which followed a "Stop the Steal" rally the then-president headlined. The pro-Trump invaders – some of whom chanted "Hang Mike Pence," who was vice president – delayed congressional certification of Joe Biden's election victory by several hours.

The Senate acquitted Trump after he left office, although several GOP senators voted to convict.

Mnuchin was joined for the interview on "Squawk Box" with Cybereason CEO Lior Div, announcing that the former Treasury secretary's new private equity firm is leading a $275 million investment in the company.

Div suggested in a follow up statement to CNBC that Mnuchin's answers were being misconstrued, and that his position would have no bearing on the company's business relationship with the former Treasury secretary's firm, Liberty Strategic Capital.