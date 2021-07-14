UK government plans to slash transport emissions by decarbonizing aviation, trucks and rail

The U.K. government said Wednesday it wanted to create a net zero transport sector by the year 2050, as it looked set to publish details of a long-awaited decarbonization plan later today.

According to a news release from the government — the full report had not been made available as of lunchtime on Wednesday — a key part of the roadmap is a goal to "phase out the sale of new diesel and petrol heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) by 2040."

If realized, this ambition — which is subject to consultation — would complement the government's previously announced plans to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030 and require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions.



Among other things, authorities are also targeting a net zero railway network by the middle of this century and want net zero aviation emissions by 2050.



The shift to a zero emission transport sector, the U.K.'s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will require significant investment in areas such as charging infrastructure and the development of new systems and technologies.

In a written statement to the U.K. Parliament, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "The plan published today is genuinely high ambition – technically and feasibly – for all areas of transport and notes that decarbonisation will rely, in part, on future transport technology, coupled with the necessary behavioural and societal change."