Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live on policy and the economy before a House panel

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking Wednesday to members of the House Financial Services Committee.

The central bank leader will provide an update on monetary policy and the Fed's economic views as part of congressionally mandated semiannual appearances.

In remarks prepared for the testimony, Powell noted progress the economy made but maintained "there is still a long way to go" before the labor market has healed. He also said inflation has "increased notably" but is likely to back off as the economy returns to normal.

Powell will speak again Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.

