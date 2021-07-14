What to watch today: Futures rose after more hot inflation, ahead of Powell testimony

U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday — and the 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.38% — after the government's latest inflation report came in hot. In prepared testimony to a House panel, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate. He speaks at noon ET Wednesday and goes before a Senate committee Thursday morning. (CNBC)

Bank of America (BAC) shares dropped less than 2% in the premarket after the company on Wednesday morning posted second-quarter revenue below expectations. Excluding a one-time $2 billion tax gain, adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share edged out estimates. (CNBC)



Citigroup (C) posted second-quarter earnings of $2.85 per share. Revenue was $17.47 billion. Both measures beat estimates. Shares gained 1.5% in the premarket. Quarterly results benefited from a $1.1 billion boost from releasing reserves the bank had previously set aside for loan losses. (CNBC)



* Wells Fargo profit tops expectations with boost from release of money set aside for loan losses (CNBC)

BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, reported a 28% jump in second-quarter earnings that handily beat estimates. Investors poured more money into the company's funds, boosting its assets under management 30% year over year to nearly $9.5 trillion. Shares fell around 2% in the premarket. (Reuters)



* BlackRock’s CEO is concerned about inflation. But here’s why he still sees stocks going higher (CNBC Pro)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter revenue that topped estimates, saying leisure and business travel bookings rose sharply. The Atlanta-based airline posted a profit of $652 million, snapping a five-quarter streak of losses, thanks to federal coronavirus aid that offset some of its costs. Shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading. (CNBC)



American Airlines (AAL) shares rose more than 3% in Wednesday's premarket, the morning after the carrier forecast better revenue and reported a narrower loss than previously estimated for the second quarter. (CNBC)

The spread of the Covid delta variant across unvaccinated pockets of the U.S. is causing flare-ups in cases and leading to increases in hospitalizations, according to infectious disease specialists. New daily Covid infections are once again on the rise as the highly transmissible delta variant, first detected in India, takes hold as the dominant strain in the U.S. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to talk about their budget agreement. The accord announced Tuesday night envisions spending $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into initiatives sought by Biden. (AP)

Activist short seller Spruce Point Capital Management has accused Oatly (OTLY) of shady accounting practices and misleading consumers and investors about its sustainability practices. The firm, which has taken a short position against the maker of oat milk, called for Oatly's board to hire an independent forensic accountant to open an investigation into its claims. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is asking suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones, according to Bloomberg. That would represent an up to 20% increase over 2020 levels. Apple rose 1.8% in the premarket.