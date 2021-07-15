10 work-from-home jobs that pay six figures

Like many Americans, you may dread the thought of returning to the office.

Yet only 12% of companies are adopting a "remote-first" model in the second half of 2021, a recent CNBC survey of 50 members of the CNBC Global CFO Council, Technology Executive Council (TEC) and Workforce Executive Council (WEC) found.

Just under half (45%) expect to go with a hybrid workforce model, and 32% said they are using an "in-person first" model.

Separately, 58% of those who have been working remotely during the pandemic said they will look for a new job if they weren't allowed to continue doing so in their current position, an April survey from career site FlexJobs found.

For those who want to quit as part of the "Great Resignation" and land a work-from-home job, there is some good news. Remote job postings are up and they aren't just for entry or mid-level work. FlexJobs saw a 22% increase in senior level job listings in 2020 over 2019. Since January 2021, they have grown 6%.