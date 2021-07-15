Report cards are in: 66% of states earn a 'C' grade or worse for personal finance education, new study finds

States could do a far better job of teaching financial literacy in their schools, a new report suggests.

To that point, 66% of states earned grades of C or worse for such instruction, according to the Nation's Report Card on Financial Literacy, a study released by the American Public Education Foundation.

Just 17 states were given grades of A or B.

"Too many of our children are coming out of school not fully equipped with the tools needed to operate in this competitive global economy successfully," said David Pickler, executive director of the American Public Education Foundation.

More from Invest in You:

It's not too late for millennials to start building wealth

Here’s a guide to build wealth, decade by decade

How to disaster-proof your personal finances

"Financial literacy is really a fundamental building block for a child's ability to make good choices and for their ability to survive and thrive," said Pickler, who also is a certified financial planner, as well as the president and CEO of Pickler Wealth Advisors in Collierville, Tennessee.

The report relied on factors like graduation requirements, standards and curriculum to create its scores. Just five states — Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Utah and Virginia — received an A grade for mandating personal-financial education from kindergarten through 12th grade and requiring a stand-alone personal finance course for high school graduation.

Another 12 states received a B, 19 states earned a C and 12 were given a D.

Meanwhile, four spots — Alaska, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and South Dakota — got an F for failing to guarantee any financial literacy instruction at all.