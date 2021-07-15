Shares in Asia-Pacific set for lower start as investors await China's second-quarter GDP data
- Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Asia-Pacific on Thursday.
- Australia jobs data for June is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
- Chinese economic data, including the country's second quarter GDP print as well as retail sales for June, is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Thursday as investors look ahead to the release of economic data in Australia and China.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,530 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,520. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,608.49.
Australian stocks also looked poised for a negative start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,260.0 versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,354.70.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 0.12% to 4,374.30 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 44.44 points to 34,933.23. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged as it shed 0.22% 14,644.95.
The moves stateside came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy is "a ways off" from where it needs to be for the central bank to change policy.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.41 after a recent fall from above 92.7.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.98 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.4 seen against the greenback earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.748 following its bounce yesterday from around $0.744.
Here's a look at what's on tap:
