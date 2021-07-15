Shares in Asia-Pacific set for lower start as investors await China's second-quarter GDP data

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Thursday as investors look ahead to the release of economic data in Australia and China.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,530 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,520. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,608.49.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a negative start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,260.0 versus the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,354.70.

Australia jobs data for June is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Chinese economic data — including the country's second quarter GDP print as well as retail sales for June — is set to be out at 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN.