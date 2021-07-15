Autonomous driving start-up Aurora plans to go public through SPAC deal with initial value of $11 billion

Aurora, a start-up developing hardware and software to enable vehicles to drive autonomously, is going public through a SPAC merger.

The deal with Reinvent Technology Partners, a special purpose acquisition company, is expected to close later this year, setting up the merged company with $2.5 billion in cash.

"This is a natural next step for us," said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora. "This will unlock the capital we need to deliver the Aurora driver as a service at scale." Once completed, Aurora will trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol AUR with a valuation of $11 billion.

With partners ranging from Toyota to Uber to truck manufacturers Volvo and PACCAR, Aurora is targeting a wide range of vehicles, delivery services and mobility firms for its technology. The goal: Enable vehicles to achieve Level 4 autonomous driving which means human interaction is not needed when the vehicles are on the road.

Aurora expects to have its technology integrated into Volvo and PACCAR class 8 trucks by late 2023. As those trucks operate autonomously on streets and highways, they will generate revenue per mile for Aurora.