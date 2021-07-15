Digital bank Revolut valued at $33 billion in funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global

Nikolay Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut, on stage at the 2019 Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

LONDON — British fintech firm Revolut said Thursday it had raised $800 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global.

Revolut, which offers banking and trading services through an app, is now valued at $33 billion following its latest round, a sixfold increase on the $5.5 billion the company was worth last year.

The latest financing round makes Revolut the second-largest fintech unicorn — a private start-up worth over $1 billion — in Europe, behind buy-now-pay-later giant Klarna, according to data from CB Insights. It is also now the biggest fintech in the U.K., leaping ahead of payments firm Checkout.com.

The fresh cash comes from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 and U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global, which collectively hold a less than 5% stake in the company.

Revolut will use the money to invest in marketing, product development and international expansion, Mikko Salovaara, Revolut's chief financial officer, told reporters Thursday. The firm is heavily focused on ramping up growth in the United States and India, he added.