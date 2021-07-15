Treasury Secretary Yellen says the Federal Reserve has done a ‘good job’ under Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen (L) congratulates Fed Governor Jerome Powell at his swearing-in ceremony for a new term on the Fed's board, in Washington in this handout photo taken and released June 16, 2014.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday offered high marks for the Federal Reserve and how central bank officials navigated the U.S. economy throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Yellen told CNBC that the Fed has "done a good job" in recent months under the direction of Chairman Jerome Powell. Yellen herself led the central bank until her term expired in 2018, when former President Donald Trump opted to appoint Powell, a Republican.

Asked whether she would support Powell for a second term as chairman of the central bank in the midst of rising inflation, Yellen deflected.

"That's a discussion I'm going to have with the president," Yellen said during an interview that aired on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"I've given you my own personal views on inflation," she continued. "I have a lot of respect for the Federal Reserve. And it's important for them to make independent judgments about what's appropriate."

While they oversee different aspects of U.S. economic policy, Yellen and Powell have for the most part been in agreement over Congress' efforts to stimulate the American economy in recent months.

As Fed chair, Powell has been reluctant to weigh in on fiscal policy, but he urged lawmakers throughout 2020 to provide additional support for workers and businesses struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

Yellen has been outspoken in her support for further spending in the form of a massive infrastructure deal and President Joe Biden's American Families Plan.

With Powell's term set to expire in 2022, Biden faces a tough decision: Stick with former investment banker Powell, or select a more progressive nominee to further focus the Fed on issues such as climate change and income inequality.

Powell has generally received positive reviews during his first term as Fed chair.