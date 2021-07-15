Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live to Senate banking panel on the economy and policy

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears Thursday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to conclude his two-day appearance on Capitol Hill to discuss the economy and the future of monetary policy.

On Wednesday, when he appeared before the House Financial Services Committee, the central bank chief said the Fed will wait until the employment picture gets better before changing its approach.

He faced grilling from several members on the surge in inflation, which Powell believes to be temporary and caused by factors related to the pandemic that eventually will fade.

