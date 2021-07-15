What to watch today: Dow set to open lower ahead of Day 2 of Powell's testimony

BY THE NUMBERS

STOCKS TO WATCH

American International Group (AIG) shares surged 5% in premarket trading after it announced a deal to sell a 9.9% stake in its life insurance and retirement services unit to Blackstone (BX) for $2.2 billion. The deal also calls for Blackstone to manage an initial $50 billion in assets backing AIG's life insurance policies and annuities, increasing to about $100 billion over the next six years. Bank of NY Mellon (BK) beat estimates by 13 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue topping estimates as well. Its board also reauthorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion in common stock.



Truist Financial (TFC), which resulted from the 2019 merger of SunTrust and BB&T, reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, beating the $1.19 consensus estimate, while revenue also came in above Wall Street projections. Results were helped by strong fee and wealth management income, among other factors.



US Bancorp (USB) earned $1.28 per share for the second quarter, 14 cents above estimates, with revenue beating estimates as well. Its results got a boost from an improving economy which helped boost credit and debit card revenue and allowed it to lower its credit loss provision. Norton LifeLock (NLOK) is in talks to buy fellow cybersecurity firm Avast, in a deal that would expand Norton's presence in consumer software. Avast said the two sides were in advanced discussions about a possible cash-and-stock deal. Norton LifeLock fell 2.6% in the premarket.

