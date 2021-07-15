Yellen sees 'several more months of rapid inflation' before easing, worries about housing impact

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned Thursday that prices could continue to rise for several more months, though she expects the recent startling inflation run to ease over time,.

In a CNBC interview, the Cabinet official added that she worries about the problems inflation could pose for lower-income families looking to buy homes at a time when real estate values are surging.

"We will have several more months of rapid inflation," Yellen told Sarah Eisen during a "Closing Bell" interview. "So I'm not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon. But I think over the medium term, we'll see inflation decline back toward normal levels. But, of course, we have to keep a careful eye on it."

The consumer price index, which measures costs for a wide range of items, increased 5.4% in June, the fastest pace in nearly 13 years. Excluding food and energy, the gauge rose 4.5%, the fastest acceleration in nearly 30 years. Prices that goods and services producers receive for their products jumped 7.3%, a record for data going back to 2010.

Also, housing prices in the nation's largest cities climbed nearly 15% in the most recent measurements from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller.

All of that has added up to concern that inflationary pressures could stall the aggressive U.S. economic recovery, with the housing escalation raising fears of a bubble.

"So I don't think we're seeing the same kinds of danger in this that we saw in the run-up to the financial crisis in 2008," Yellen said. "It's a very different phenomenon. But I do worry about affordability and the pressures that higher housing prices will create for families that are first-time home buyers or have less income."