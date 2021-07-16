Moderna, Nio, Carrier: CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions on these stocks

A medical worker from Parrish Medical Center holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination clinic for employees of Port Canaveral, workers at local hotels and restaurants, and residents of the Port Canaveral community.
Paul Hennessy | LightRocket | Getty Images
CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including how to approach investing in Moderna, whether to buy U.S.-listed Chinese stocks like Nio, and if home appliances company Carrier Global is a name to hold in the long term.