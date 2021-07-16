Only 25% of those with student loans went to graduate school—but they owe around 50% of all student debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals.

But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.

Today, Americans collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion dollars in student debt. U.S. student debt has increased by more than 100% over the past 10 years and the fastest-growing category of student loans are those taken out by graduate students.

Brookings estimates that while just 25% of student loan borrowers went to graduate school, these students hold about half of all outstanding student debt.

The average amount of student debt for a person with a bachelor's degree is $28,950. But it is $66,300 for an MBA, $71,000 for a master's degree, $145,500 for a law degree and $201,490 for a medical degree.

It is regularly argued that graduate students take on more loans because they can expect to earn more, which is often true. Workers with master's degrees earn $1,545 per week on average and workers with a professional degree (such as a JD or a MD) earn $1,893 per week on average, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates.

However, those with a just bachelor's degree earn closer to $1,305 per week and those with a just high school degree earn closer to $781 per week on average. Workers with advanced degrees also have significantly lower unemployment rates.