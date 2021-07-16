CNBC Pro

Goldman rates Live Nation as a buy, says stock can rally nearly 40% as concerts return

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Recording artists Daniel Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds, and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons perform at Imagine Dragons Live presented by Citi and Live Nation exclusively for Citi cardmembers and broadcast in VR via NextVR at The Belasco on June 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter | Getty Images for Citi

As concert tours and other live events begin to fill up the calendar once again, Live Nation is poised to bounce back and expand its market share in the entertainment business, according to Goldman Sachs.

