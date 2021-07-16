Millions of families received these letters from the IRS—here’s what they mean

If you recently received two unfamiliar letters from the IRS, they are likely part of the agency's outreach for the expanded and newly refundable child tax credit (CTC). By now, over 35 million families have received, or will receive in the coming days, the first CTC payment. And earlier this summer, those households also should have received Letters 6416 and 6416-A, which detail each household's eligibility for the credit and estimate the monthly payment amounts for tax year 2021.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards A sample of Letter 6416 from the IRS. IRS.gov

This year, the CTC is worth up to $300 per month for each qualifying child under age 6, and up to $250 per month for each qualifying child ages 6 to 17. Families will receive half of the credit each month from July 2021 to December 2021, and the rest next year when they file their taxes. The temporary increase and advanced refund is part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), passed in March. The payments will be based on the parent's most recent tax return (2020, for most people), and the payments are automatic.

Other updates to watch for