Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments.

For more than 16 months now, most borrowers' bills have been on pause, thanks to a break offered by the U.S. Department of Education because of the financial struggles wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, those payments are scheduled to begin again in October.

However, an extension is under consideration, experts say.

"There's a great deal of discussion about what's the right thing to do here," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for loan servicing companies and their affiliates.

A recent change in student loan servicing could work in borrowers' favor.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency — which oversees loans of 8.5 million student borrowers — announced this month that it would not renew its contract with the federal government when it ends in December. All those borrowers, as a result, will need to be matched with a new lender.

"It would be confusing for PHEAA borrowers to restart repayment on Sept. 30, only to change servicers on Dec. 14," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"It would be better to combine both changes so that they occur at the same time."

There were already signs that the White House was considering an extension.