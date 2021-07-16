It’s been 12 years since the last federal minimum wage increase. Where efforts to raise the pay rate stand

A restaurant worker at a May 26, 2021 “Wage Strike" demonstration organized by One Fair Wage in Washington, D.C.

The coronavirus crisis has cast new attention on wages and income.

It's been 12 years since the last federal minimum wage increase, and whether a hike in minimum pay will get passed by Congress or not is still a question.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour. That pay raise was approved by Congress in 2007, which gradually kicked it up to the present number in 2009.

For many workers trying to get by, that is a problem.

"The minimum wage is far lower than it was at its peak over 50 years ago in 1968," said economist Lawrence Mishel, distinguished fellow at the Economic Policy Institute, which tracks minimum wage changes.

That's even as the productivity and efficiency of workers has more than doubled, he said.

"The failure to increase the minimum wage has really undercut the wages of the bottom third of the work force," Mishel said.

A fight earlier this year to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour was unsuccessful.