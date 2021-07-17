The story behind the savvy 'Mystery Broker' and where he sees the market going now

A pedestrian wearing a face mask looks at a smartphone while passing in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
"So, there's this guy who emails me his market outlook every so often."
That's how my Barron's column started one week nearly a dozen years ago, introducing the canny and clear-thinking financial advisor who has come to be known in print and on Twitter as the Mystery Broker, whose market color and investment calls I share on the irregular frequency with which he sends them.