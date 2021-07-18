Chipotle, Target use TikTok to find the workers they need in tight job market

TikTok, best known for quick videos of lip-syncing teens and cute pet tricks, is now the go-to spot to find Gen-Z workers.

Chipotle, Target, WWE and Shopify are among the companies teaming up with TikTok Resumes, a pilot program that lets job candidates submit video resumes on the social platform. The recruitment offering is yet another way for companies to connect with potential employees as the war for talent rages on.

Restaurants, bars, and fast-food chains are finding it especially hard to hire staff to replace those let go at the beginning of the pandemic. Many of these workers are either not comfortable returning to the profession and are still on the sidelines, or have left the industry completely.

Marissa Andrada, the chief people officer for Chipotle, says the restaurant chain already had 1.6 million followers on TikTok when it considered the idea of partnering with the platform on video resumes.

"We have a crazy brand following and it's always great to see what fan videos are about," Andrada said.

Since the majority of employees in Chipotle restaurants are Gen Z and millennials, "why not lean into their energy?" Andrada said. "TikTok Resumes is a way to engage with them in a way they already like to connect with us."

With the rise of career and job-related content on social media platforms, Andrada said that letting people show off their creativity is an effective way for the company to find the right talent. "You see their excitement and passion for our food and get a sense for how this person would be as a team member, which is different than just accepting a resume or an application," she said.