Want to say 'I do' on a budget? As the economy rebounds, city halls reopen for weddings

There's some good news for those looking to get married on a budget: City and town halls are back in the nuptials business.

Wedding bells will be ringing again, for example, at the New York City Marriage Bureau. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city will again book appointments beginning on Monday and will start handing out marriage licenses Friday.

City hall and town hall weddings are a popular way to have a low-key marriage ceremony without spending a lot of money. In New York, for example, the cost for a marriage license is just $35. To get married on site, expect to fork over an additional $25.

New York-based wedding planner Amy Shey Jacobs, founder of Chandelier Events, expects couples to be running to the Big Apple's city hall.

"There are going to be a lot of couples who are ready to make it official," she said. "They will perhaps have a city hall wedding and an amazing boozy brunch.

"They have been waiting this long and want to get on with their lives."

New York's move comes after several other cities, including Chicago and San Francisco, also reopened their marriage bureaus.

The timing couldn't be better. Many couples postponed their weddings during the pandemic, and the marriage industry is now booming.

The Knot Worldwide CEO Timothy Chi predicts a 20% to 25% increase in weddings late this year and in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels.