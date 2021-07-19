Japan's Nikkei 225 falls 1% as Asia-Pacific stocks slip; OPEC and allies reach deal

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Monday morning trade, as markets watched oil prices after OPEC and its allies reached a deal. The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 1.1% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.86%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.73%. Australian stocks also declined as the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.5% lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.27% lower.

OPEC and allies reach deal

Currencies