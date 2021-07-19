Dish and AT&T's new wireless partnership potentially foreshadows DirecTV deal

AT&T is replacing T-Mobile as Dish Network's primary network services partner, bringing the wireless company closer together with the satellite TV provider it nearly acquired almost 15 years ago and potentially increasing the likelihood of a Dish-DirecTV merger.

According to people familiar with the matter, Dish founder and billionaire Charlie Ergen reached the final stages of selling his company to AT&T in 2007. When he pushed for a last-minute change in terms, the deal fell apart.

Since then, AT&T has acquired -- and subsequently agreed to divest (at least partially) -- DirecTV and WarnerMedia for more than $167 billion, including debt. This year, AT&T sold a 30% stake in its pay-TV operations, including DirecTV, to private equity firm TPG and formed a new company. Three months later, AT&T announced its plans to spinoff WarnerMedia, which it paid more than $100 billion in 2018.

Dish has discussed offering wireless service to compete with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile for more than a decade. Founder Charlie Ergen capitalized on an opening to get government support as a fourth competitor when T-Mobile and Sprint merged last year.

Dish needs a partnership with an existing nationwide wireless provider because it doesn't have a national network of its own. Dish owns billions of dollars of wireless spectrum, which will be used in conjunction with AT&T's network. It had previously agreed to use T-Mobile's network as its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and roaming partner. Arguments over T-Mobile's decision to shut down its CDMA network may have pushed Dish to seek a new deal, even though AT&T also doesn't have a CDMA network. Dish's agreement with AT&T lasts 10 years -- longer than its prior deal with T-Mobile, which expired in 2027.

"With an MVNO deal past 2027, Dish can focus on denser markets and leave rural to AT&T," said MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett. "Dish desperately needs an MVNO to fall back on past 2027, because the economics of building to rural are awful, and a network that doesn't have rural isn't tenable."