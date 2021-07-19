Schumer to push Senate forward on bipartisan infrastructure bill, budget resolution this week

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is flanked by Senators' Patty Murray (D-WA), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) as he talks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to move ahead this week with the process of passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate, despite the fact that senators negotiating the bill have yet to reach consensus on what will be in it.

Also this week, Schumer wants Senate Democrats to agree to move forward with a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that they plan to pass without any Republican votes.

Schumer is under intense pressure to advance both of President Joe Biden's domestic spending packages before senators leave Washington for a scheduled August recess early next month.

But several Republicans whose votes Schumer will need to pass the 60 vote threshold to advance the infrastructure bill have sounded alarms about the rushed timeline, and threatened to vote against any effort to move the bill before negotiators have finished writing it.

"We shouldn't have an arbitrary deadline of Wednesday," said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiating the deal, on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "We should bring the legislation forward when it's ready."

But Schumer sees the deadline as a crucial lever to force the bipartisan group of 22 senators to come to an agreement on tough issues.

None is more difficult than how to pay for the $579 billion in new infrastructure funding they agreed to spend earlier this year.

Portman said he spent this past weekend working on the deal with members of the Senate group and the White House.

But rather than grow the list of potential funding sources for the bill, Portman said Republicans had recently axed a provision that would fund part of the upgrades to infrastructure by collecting unpaid taxes.

"Everyone has been having productive conversations, and it's important to keep the two-track process moving," Schumer said Thursday on the Senate floor.

"All parties involved in the bipartisan infrastructure bill talks must now finalize their agreement so the Senate can begin considering that legislation next week," said Schumer.

Schumer announced that he intends to file a motion Monday to proceed with a shell bill that would be used as the "vehicle" for the infrastructure bill once it is written. The shell bill contains highway funding authorization that has been passed by the House already.

Doing so would set up another procedural cloture vote on Wednesday. If 60 senators vote to invoke cloture, that triggers up to 30 hours of debate in the Senate, followed by a vote on the motion to proceed with the shell legislation, according to Schumer's office.

During the subsequent amendment process, Schumer would file an amendment swapping out the shell legislation with the actual text of the final bipartisan infrastructure bill.