These stocks are already in a bear market amid Monday's market sell-off

Jitters around the delta variant hindering the economic comeback sparked a steep sell-off on Wall Street Monday, pushing a number of stocks into bear market territory already.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 930 points, on pace for its worst one-day decline of the year. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, led to the downside by energy stocks. Investors are dumping cyclical shares as Covid cases rebounded in the U.S. with the delta variant spreading among the unvaccinated.

Here are the stocks in the S&P 500 that have fallen the most from their 52-week highs, some of which have retreated over 60% from their records. Bear markets are defined by a 20% decline or more from a recent peak.