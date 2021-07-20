$90 billion wiped off crypto market as bitcoin drops below $30,000 for first time in nearly a month

A representations of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken May 19, 2021.

Bitcoin fell below $30,000 for the first time since Jun. 22 on Monday dragging other digital coins lower.

About $90 billion was wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market in 24 hours as of 11:34 p.m. ET, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin was down nearly 6% while ether fell 8% and XRP tanked almost 10%, according to CoinDesk data.

The plunge in bitcoin came after a big sell-off in global stock markets. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since last October.