Bitcoin's latest slide erased nearly $90 billion from the cryptocurrency market. What investors should consider

In this article BCH.CB=

TSLA

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Bitcoin is falling, again. The popular cryptocurrency slumped as much as 5% Tuesday, falling below the key $30,000 level for the first time since June 22, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Other cryptocurrencies were also dragged lower. Ether slid as much as 6%, while XRP dropped as much as 9%. The negative price action wiped nearly $90 billion in value from the cryptocurrency market. The rout in digital coins follows the stock market's tumble Monday, when all three major U.S. indices ended the day lower on fears that a resurgence of Covid-19 would halt the economic recovery. A day later, stocks rebounded in the morning and recovered some losses.

Bitcoin, however, has been on a downward spiral since April, when it hit an all-time high of nearly $65,000. Since, the cryptocurrency has fallen more than 50% and nearly erased all of its year-to-date gains. Extreme and sometimes unpredictable movements up and down are relatively common for cryptocurrency, and will likely continue. "The only thing I can expect for sure is volatility," said David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University Stern School of Business. "From day one, this has been a risky investment for people." More from Invest in You:

10 work-from-home jobs that pay six figures

If you plan to quit, here's what career experts say you should do

Has the 4-day workweek's time come? Some predict it will catch on Bitcoin has seen both astronomical growth over the last decade and major selloffs at various points in between. Although many bulls point to its past performance as a sign that the cryptocurrency will continue to surge in the future, that might not happen, according to Yermack. "It's a purely speculative asset," he said. Only invest what you're willing to lose

Financial experts generally advise that people looking to invest in bitcoin allocate just a small amount of their portfolio due to its volatile nature. "People should only invest really what they're willing to lose," said Daniel Polotsky, CEO of CoinFlip, one of the largest bitcoin ATM companies in the U.S. He added that people near retirement, those who will need the money near term or people who are looking to trade frequently to make a profit may want to reconsider bitcoin as an asset for such goals. "Maybe there are more opportunities to make money because it's so volatile, but it can get very addicting very quickly to start trading back and forth," he said. "And, most of the people that do that lose money."

People should only invest really what they're willing to lose. Daniel Polotsky CEO, CoinFlip